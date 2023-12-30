Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.78 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

