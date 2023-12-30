Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 34.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

