Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 86,050 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,725 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 86,050 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

