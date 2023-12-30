Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.