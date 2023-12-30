Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUT

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

In other news, insider Aniss Amdiss sold 18,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $263,069.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,561.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $253,063.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,279.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Aniss Amdiss sold 18,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $263,069.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,561.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,134 shares of company stock worth $1,919,001.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

