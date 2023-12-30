IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $707,037.12 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $707,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,528,733 shares in the company, valued at $946,278,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IES Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $79.22 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $86.43. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IES by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IES by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

