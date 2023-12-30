Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.10.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

