ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.65 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,799 shares of company stock worth $14,683,700. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

