Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Independent Bank Group worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 2.8 %

IBTX stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $236.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.