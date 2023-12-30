Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $15.02. Indivior shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 10,173 shares trading hands.
Indivior Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.