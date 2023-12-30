Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $15.02. Indivior shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 10,173 shares trading hands.

Indivior Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

About Indivior

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $2,960,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $74,182,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $18,901,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $12,842,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $10,632,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.