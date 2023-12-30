Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 815.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 815.83 ($10.37).

INF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Informa from GBX 885 ($11.25) to GBX 890 ($11.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informa from GBX 740 ($9.40) to GBX 780 ($9.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Investec lowered Informa to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.85) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.80) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 769 ($9.77), for a total transaction of £615,200 ($781,702.67). 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INF opened at GBX 781.20 ($9.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 745.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 736.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,124.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 618 ($7.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.40 ($10.14).

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

