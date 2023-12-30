Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,853 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $448,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,307,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

