Inpex (IPXHF) and The Competition Critical Survey

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) is one of 376 public companies in the "Oil & Gas E&P" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inpex to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inpex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpex N/A N/A N/A Inpex Competitors 169.80% 3.96% 2.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inpex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inpex N/A N/A 0.10 Inpex Competitors $906.12 million $242.99 million -16.03

Dividends

Inpex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inpex. Inpex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Inpex pays an annual dividend of $14.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 108.1%. Inpex pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.2% and pay out 83.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Inpex is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Inpex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inpex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpex 0 0 0 0 N/A Inpex Competitors 694 4498 8150 325 2.59

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 33.57%. Given Inpex’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inpex has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Inpex rivals beat Inpex on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Inpex

(Get Free Report)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. It also transports natural gas, as well as operates, manages, and maintains gas pipelines. In addition, the company engages in storage of carbon capture related business. Further, it is involved in hydrogen and ammonia, renewable energy, forest conservation, and carbon recycling related businesses. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

