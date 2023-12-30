Insider Buying: CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Insider Acquires £19,983.84 in Stock

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Anna Brown acquired 29,388 shares of CT Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.84 ($25,392.43).

CT Automotive Group Trading Up 1.4 %

CTA stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £51.52 million, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04. CT Automotive Group plc has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.27). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.57.

Get CT Automotive Group alerts:

CT Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CT Automotive Group plc designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and supplies interior components and kinematic assemblies for the automotive industry. The company offers decorative finishes, air registers, arm rests, deployable cup holders, storage systems, wrapped assemblies, mechanical assemblies, light guides, dashboard panels, fascia finishes, and HVAC doors and assemblies, as well as related tooling products.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.