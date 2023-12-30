Insider Buying: CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Insider Acquires £19,983.84 in Stock

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Anna Brown acquired 29,388 shares of CT Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.84 ($25,392.43).
CT Automotive Group Trading Up 1.4 %
CTA stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £51.52 million, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04. CT Automotive Group plc has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.27). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.57.
CT Automotive Group Company Profile
