Insider Buying: Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Director Buys C$499,573.76 in Stock

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76.

Hydro One Stock Up 1.0 %

Hydro One stock opened at C$39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.95.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. Analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.8828916 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.11%.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hydro One

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.