Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases £3,959.48 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Richard King purchased 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,959.48 ($5,031.11).

Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance

OIT opened at GBX 158 ($2.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.33. Odyssean Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 133 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £184.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3,950.00 and a beta of 0.78.

