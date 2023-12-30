Insider Buying: PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Insider Acquires £52,861,503.60 in Stock

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) insider Boris Ivesha bought 4,636,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.49) per share, with a total value of £52,861,503.60 ($67,168,365.44).
PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance
PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.25) on Friday. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 992.16 ($12.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,345 ($17.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £508.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,411.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,148.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64.
About PPHE Hotel Group
