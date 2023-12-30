Insider Buying: PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Insider Acquires £52,861,503.60 in Stock

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) insider Boris Ivesha bought 4,636,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.49) per share, with a total value of £52,861,503.60 ($67,168,365.44).

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.25) on Friday. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 992.16 ($12.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,345 ($17.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £508.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,411.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,148.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64.

About PPHE Hotel Group

Further Reading

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

