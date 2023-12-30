Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, December 14th, Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00.

Blue Bird stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.30 million, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $15,977,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth $14,177,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth $12,504,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 294.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 710,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 530,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 783.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 389,459 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

