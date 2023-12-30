Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $402,948.40 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $402,948.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $22.99 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $328.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

