Insider Selling: GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Sells $738,011.04 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrafTech International alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $853,380.86.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $689,851.84.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,761.59.

GrafTech International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.69 million, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GrafTech International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GrafTech International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 152,298 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.