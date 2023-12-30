Insider Selling: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) CEO Sells $547,520.60 in Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Stories

