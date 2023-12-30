Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $662,575.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

