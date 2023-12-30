Insider Selling: PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Sells 172,930 Shares of Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PENN opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

