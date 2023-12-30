Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $688,077.80 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,416,896.52.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $351,507.60.

On Friday, November 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $180,565.92.

On Friday, November 3rd, Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $46,908.04.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $165,909.12.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on S. Citigroup increased their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

View Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.