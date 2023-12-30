Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $600,820.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vidya Raman-Tangella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 308,618.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,145,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,653,000 after buying an additional 3,144,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,632,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health



Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

