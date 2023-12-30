Insider Selling: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$486,432.00 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00.

TSE:TD opened at C$85.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$75.89 and a 1-year high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0835708 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 72.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Desjardins set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

