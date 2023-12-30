Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

ISRG stock opened at $337.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.