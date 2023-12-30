Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

