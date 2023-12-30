Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2,436,500.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after buying an additional 751,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

