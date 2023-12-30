Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 55.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $583.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.