iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

