iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $477.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.95. The firm has a market cap of $369.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $379.60 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.