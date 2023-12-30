iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $477.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $379.60 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.