iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV opened at $477.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.11 and its 200-day moving average is $446.95. The stock has a market cap of $369.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $379.60 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.