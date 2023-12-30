iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $379.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.11 and a 200 day moving average of $446.95.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

