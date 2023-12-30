iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.81

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.81 and last traded at $104.69, with a volume of 21756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.47.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

