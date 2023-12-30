iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

ESGU stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $105.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

