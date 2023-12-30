iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 535.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MBB opened at $94.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.