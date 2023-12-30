iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Holdings Cut by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 933,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 156,706 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 23,557.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,509 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $67,110,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $40.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.994 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.