iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.