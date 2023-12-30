iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Metlife Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

