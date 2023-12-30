iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

