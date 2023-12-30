iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

