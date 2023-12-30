Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00 or more for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.81 billion. Jabil also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.43-1.83 EPS.

NYSE JBL opened at $127.43 on Friday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus increased their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.88.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $2,046,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

