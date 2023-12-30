Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the November 30th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZJYL opened at $248.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. Jin Medical International has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $509.87.

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

