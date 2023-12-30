Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 290 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $50.52 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

