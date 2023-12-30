Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

