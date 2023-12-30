Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

