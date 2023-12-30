JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

