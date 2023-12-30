Katie Bickerstaffe Buys 55 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.05 ($189.39).

On Monday, November 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 60 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($189.07).

On Friday, October 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 69 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($190.25).

LON MKS opened at GBX 272.40 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,362.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 122.70 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 281 ($3.57).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

MKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 197 ($2.50) to GBX 300 ($3.81) in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.49) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.09).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

